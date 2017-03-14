Marco Rubio needs to stop trying to talk about rap music

The video, which is a remixed version of the song "Lavender" by the Canadian group BADBADNOTGOOD and features a guest verse from Snoop Dogg, shows an orange clown president named "Ronald Klump" getting shot with a prop gun that says "bang" after the trigger is pulled.
Screengrab via YouTube
Obviously, this is too much for Rubio, who told TMZ on Monday, "Snoop shouldn't have done that." The senator went on to point out that "we've had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is something people should really careful about." He also told the gossip channel "if the wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea, you could have a real problem."
The sad irony here is that rap music is a form of art, and Rubio has always acted like he understands and cares about this art. Here he is in 2012 with a hot take on Pitbull that no one asked for:
@Pitbull makes party music not message music.Always been place for that in #HipHop.As he gets older he will have more 2 say about life.
Of course, Rubio's heart will always be with West Coast hip-hop. According to the Washington Post, his favorite tracks are N.W.A.'s "Straight Outta Compton," and Tupac's "Killuminati.'
Rubio is a diehard fan of gangsta rap, specifically Tupac. Back in 2013, the Senator told TMZ that Tupac is a respected artist because he was delivering a message through entertainment, unlike modern-day rappers. "I think Tupac was more someone who was trying to inform us about what was going on, and he did it through entertainment," said Rubio.
Of course, Rubio has never expressed any issues with Tupac's lines in the track "Last Wordz," where the rapper says former Vice President Dan Quayle should be assaulted.
Here's the line from Tupac:
“Let ’em come step to a real mothaf—er / Mama ain’t raised no suckers / Dan Quayle, don’t you know you need to get your ass kicked / Where was you when there was n—-s in the caskets / Mothaf—er rednecks all the same / Fear a real n—- if he ain’t balled and chained / That’s why we burn s— and wreck / ‘Cause the punk police ain’t learned s— yet / You mothaf—ers gonna pay the price / Can’t make a black life, don’t take a black life, it’s on.”
Rubio fails to understand that rap music, especially gangsta rap, was born out of protest, and most importantly, if Tupac were alive today, Rubio would most definitely be the subject of one of his songs, and not in a good way.
The fact that Rubio even had anything negative to say about Snoop's video makes zero sense at all. In an interview with Billboard, Snoop discussed the video and stated that "nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this (expletive) clown as president," and that other rappers today are only releasing "party music."
Sounds familiar.
Look, Snoop's latest video is obviously a rally cry against Trump, and it makes sense that Rubio doesn't care for it. Art, entertainment and symbolism are all concepts that are completely lost on Rubio, especially when they're aimed at his orange leader.