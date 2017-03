click image Photo via Shonen Knife Facebook

Iconic Japanese punk/garage outfit Shonen Knife have announced a rare Stateside jaunt for late spring – the USA Ramen Adventure – and it includes four Florida shows, including one in Orlando.The group formed in Osaka in 1981, and came to popular attention in the early '90s, championed by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain as his favorite band. But even as the grunge and alternative rock boomlets faded, Shonen Knife kept playing, touring and recording relentlessly. This is Ramones-level commitment. Shonen Knife play Will's Pub on Thursday, May 4, at 8 p.m. with local support TBA. Tickets are $18-$23 and can be purchased here