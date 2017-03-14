Tip Jar

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Ivanhoe Village is getting a kombucha bar

Posted By on Tue, Mar 14, 2017 at 2:47 PM

A new locally sourced kombucha bar and bottling shop is coming to Ivanhoe Village later this month.

Humble Bumble Kombucha announced on their Facebook page that they're hosting a soft opening on Friday, March 24.

The vegan food truck Leguminati will also be there serving healthy dishes. Check back with their Facebook page for more details.

Humble Bumble is located at 1231 North Orange Ave. Right next to Hammered Lamb.

