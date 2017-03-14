Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Ivanhoe Village is getting a kombucha bar
By Colin Wolf
on Tue, Mar 14, 2017 at 2:47 PM
Photo via Humble Bumble Kombucha
A new locally sourced kombucha bar and bottling shop is coming to Ivanhoe Village later this month.
Humble Bumble Kombucha
announced on their Facebook
page that they're hosting a soft opening on Friday, March 24.
The vegan food truck Leguminati
will also be there serving healthy dishes. Check back with their Facebook page for more details.
Humble Bumble is located at 1231 North Orange Ave. Right next to Hammered Lamb.
