Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Florida photographer films a 'non-stop gator crossing'
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Tue, Mar 14, 2017 at 3:17 PM
A photographer filmed what appears to be a never-ending parade of gators in the Big Cypress swamp in South Florida.
The surreal scene was shot by Florida photographer Bobby Wummer
, the same guy who also documented that giant gator eating a smaller weaker gator
back in April of 2016.
"This was what I like to call "Gators on Parade" and they did this for about a half hour this morning, just after sunrise," said Wummer on his Facebook page. "I first took shots in the dark - at zero dark thirty early this morning. I used the flash strobe which illuminated their eyes, and man there was a bundle of them out there in that pond. After sunrise they all started to crawl out, walking out of the pond and crossing the dirt road, to enter the deeper canal. What a sight to see!"
If you're into this sort of stuff, by that I mean wild gator photography, you should do yourself a favor and follow Wummer on social media
.
Tags: gator, Wummer, Big Cypress, Image