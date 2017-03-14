Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Bloggytown

Florida photographer films a 'non-stop gator crossing'

Posted By on Tue, Mar 14, 2017 at 3:17 PM

A photographer filmed what appears to be a never-ending parade of gators in the Big Cypress swamp in South Florida.

The surreal scene was shot by Florida photographer Bobby Wummer, the same guy who also documented that giant gator eating a smaller weaker gator back in April of 2016.

"This was what I like to call "Gators on Parade" and they did this for about a half hour this morning, just after sunrise," said Wummer on his Facebook page. "I first took shots in the dark - at zero dark thirty early this morning. I used the flash strobe which illuminated their eyes, and man there was a bundle of them out there in that pond. After sunrise they all started to crawl out, walking out of the pond and crossing the dirt road, to enter the deeper canal. What a sight to see!"

If you're into this sort of stuff, by that I mean wild gator photography, you should do yourself a favor and follow Wummer on social media.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Another pet cobra went missing in Central Florida last night Read More

  2. Mesa21 will officially open this weekend in Ivanhoe Village Read More

  3. Ivanhoe Village is getting a kombucha bar Read More

  4. Trump's frequent Florida visits are putting the Lantana Airport out of business Read More

  5. Royal Caribbean announces details on another record-breaking cruise ship Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation