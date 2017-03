Sarasota Film Festival 2017 reveals lineup

click to enlarge Diane Lane

The 19th annual Sarasota Film Festival, scheduled for March 31 – April 9, announced its lineup of films and celebrity guests today. The festival will screen 79 features and 130 shorts at the Regal Hollywood 20 Theater and Sarasota Opera House (both in downtown Sarasota), with Diane Lane, Rory Kennedy, Barbara Kopple, Aisha Tyler and former NBA star Kenny Anderson attending.The documentary, directed by Kennedy, will open the festival, while, directed by Eleanor Coppola (the wife of Francis), will close it. The latter film is Coppola’s narrative directorial and screenwriting debut, and Lane (the movie's star) will be in attendance, although the festival announcement makes no mention of whether co-star Alec Baldwin will make an appearance. (Lane will be presented with the Sarasota Film Festival Award for Cinematic Excellence.)For the first time in more than a decade, the festival will not overlap the Florida Film Festival, which is slated for April 21-30. Though the Sarasota festival is not Oscar-accredited like its Orlando cousin, it does include more films and theaters, and it draws about 50,000 patrons (roughly twice the attendance of the Florida Film Festival). The two festivals are widely considered the two best in the state.The Sarasota Film Festival is known for highlighting social issues and celebrating female filmmakers. For instance, the “Environment, Science and Sustainability Focus” will include Matt Tyrnauer’s, Mila Aung-Thwin and Van Royko’s, David Fairhead’s, David McIlvride and Roger Williams’s, Derek Murphy’s, Sam Wainwright Douglas’s, Matt Rutherford’s, plus several shorts. The festival will also include Anderson’sas part of its “Sports in Cinema” focus and Kopple’sas one of its LGBT-themed films.Narrative features will include(written and directed by Eliza Hittman),(directed by Mohamed Diab),(written and directed by Cristian Mungiu),(written and directed by Wayne Roberts),(written and directed by Asaph Polonsky) and(directed by John Trengove).Among the documentary features will be(directed by Yuri Ancarani),(directed by Shirley Abraham and Amit Madheshiya),(directed by Dan Sickles and Antonio Santini),(directed by Peter Nicks),(by Firas Fayyad and Steen Johannessen) and(directed by Zaradasht Ahmed).Narrative Spotlight films will include Brett Haley’s, Ken Loach’s, Joshua Z. Weinstein’s, Amber Tamblyn’sand Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne’s. The Independent Visions competition will feature Aisha Tyler’sand Mike Ott’s, among others.Tickets go on sale March 17 and cost $15 for the general public. For more information, visit www.sarasotafilmfestival.com