click to enlarge

A new monthly pop-up art series debuts at Nora’s Sugar Shack in Ivanhoe Village this week. Nora’s Sugar Pop promises to be a fun look at the favorite local artists of Nora Brooker and Apartment E’s Frankie Messina. The first edition showcases photography by Robert “Kap” Kaplinger, with a soundtrack by Messina and drinks by, of course, Nora. Nora’s Sugar Pop takes place every second Tuesday from here on out.5-7 p.m. Tuesday; Nora’s Sugar Shack, 636 Virginia Drive; free; noraswinecigars.com