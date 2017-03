click image Photo via Harsh Radish/Facebook

Russell Parker’s electronic solo project Harsh Radish has been evolving in leaps and bounds over the past handful of months, but he’s stepping out under his own name for this month's installment of the In-Between Series . Expect a more experimental bent.Russell Parker plays the In-Between series at the Gallery of Avalon Island tonight at 7 p.m. Show is free but donations are encouraged.