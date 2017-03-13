Monday, March 13, 2017
DOJ gives $8.5 million to state of Florida for Pulse victims and first responders
By Colin Wolf
on Mon, Mar 13, 2017 at 1:42 PM
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday, March 13, that it is awarding an additional $8.5 million to the state of Florida to help victims and families of the mass shooting at the gay nightclub Pulse.
The total amount of $8,466,970 will be used to provide grief counseling for victims, witnesses and first responders, as well as to cover costs associated with the Family Assistance Center, which was set up in Camping World Stadium following the shooting on June 12 and later moved to 507 Michigan St.
The "Antiterrorism Emergency Assistance Program" grant was initially announced through the office of U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson
, and will be awarded to the Florida Office of Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday, March 14.
