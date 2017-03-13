Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 13, 2017

Bloggytown

DOJ gives $8.5 million to state of Florida for Pulse victims and first responders

Posted By on Mon, Mar 13, 2017 at 1:42 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday, March 13, that it is awarding an additional $8.5 million to the state of Florida to help victims and families of the mass shooting at the gay nightclub Pulse.

The total amount of $8,466,970 will be used to provide grief counseling for victims, witnesses and first responders, as well as to cover costs associated with the Family Assistance Center, which was set up in Camping World Stadium following the shooting on June 12 and later moved to 507 Michigan St.

The "Antiterrorism Emergency Assistance Program" grant was initially announced through the office of U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, and will be awarded to the Florida Office of Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday, March 14.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. High-speed rail connecting Miami to Orlando is delayed, again Read More

  2. Trump's frequent Florida visits are putting the Lantana Airport out of business Read More

  3. Britney Spears will host a red carpet event at Planet Hollywood today Read More

  4. New theater at Pointe Orlando Regal squirts you with water and tickles your legs, among other things Read More

  5. Burt Reynolds blames Gov. Rick Scott for Florida's dying film industry Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation