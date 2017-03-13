Monday, March 13, 2017
Diana Ross announces Orlando show for this summer
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Mar 13, 2017 at 1:50 PM
click image
-
Photo via Diana Ross/Facebook
Legendary R&B singer and Supremes lead vocalist Diana Ross
is hitting the road this summer on the next leg of her "In the Name of Love" tour and has pencilled in an Orlando date.
Get ready to be in the presence of royalty (and a tidal wave of hits, of course).
Diane Ross plays the Dr. Phillips Center's Walt Disney Theater on Tuesday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will start at $49.50 and go on sale this Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m.
Tags: Diana Ross, Supremes, R&B, Soul, SInger, Diva, Tour, Concert, Image