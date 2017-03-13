Band of the Week: Bubble Boys

click to enlarge Gregory Gutierrez

Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youThere’s Thomas, the ladies' man, who plays with actual drumsticks like from a turkey. Then there's Darren, him and his bass came out of a time machine from the '70s. Not even joking, that dude knows the secrets of space/time travel. My name’s Dani. I play guitar and I like to party with mannequins.Well, it was sometime after Bruce Willis lost his hair but before Harambe died. Nobunny actually indirectly started the band when he bit me outside of a show a couple years back. I think its where I got my powers but its probably just a weird form of space rabies.Uxorious. Strident. Risible. Voracious. Meretricious.Thats tough. So many great shows. I loved this Savannah house show we played with Adult Books at the Cake Factory and this Puppet Show I played in St Pete with Zach Dorn at the Venture Compound. But my favorite would probably be this last minute show we played with Slushy and Todays Hits at Uncle Lou’s with some friends.The WoollyWelzeins or BrackDragon or maybe ReallyFastShaniaBecause they Rocko my English.People say “Those guys suck” or “Please never play again” but I like to push the boundaries and really challenge people to think.The worst thing about being an Orlando Band was the Dementors. They were flying all over the place and they were scary and then they’d come down and they’d suck the soul out of your body, and it hurt!Best thing is def the highly efficient and ergonomically designed I-4 highway.I’m pregnant.