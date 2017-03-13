The Heard

Monday, March 13, 2017

Band of the Week: Bubble Boys

Posted By on Mon, Mar 13, 2017 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge GREGORY GUTIERREZ
  • Gregory Gutierrez

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Bubble Boys.

Bubble Boys are kicking off their first tour with a show at Coffins Print Shop on March 17.

Just the facts:

Who's in the band?
There’s Thomas, the ladies' man, who plays with actual drumsticks like from a turkey. Then there's Darren, him and his bass came out of a time machine from the '70s. Not even joking, that dude knows the secrets of space/time travel. My name’s Dani. I play guitar and I like to party with mannequins.

When did the band form?
Well, it was sometime after Bruce Willis lost his hair but before Harambe died. Nobunny actually indirectly started the band when he bit me outside of a show a couple years back. I think its where I got my powers but its probably just a weird form of space rabies.

Websites:
Facebook
Instagram

Describe your sound in five words:
Uxorious. Strident. Risible. Voracious. Meretricious.

Five questions:

What has been your most memorable show so far?
Thats tough. So many great shows. I loved this Savannah house show we played with Adult Books at the Cake Factory and this Puppet Show I played in St Pete with Zach Dorn at the Venture Compound. But my favorite would probably be this last minute show we played with Slushy and Todays Hits at Uncle Lou’s with some friends.

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
The WoollyWelzeins or BrackDragon or maybe ReallyFastShania
Because they Rocko my English.

What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
People say “Those guys suck” or “Please never play again” but I like to push the boundaries and really challenge people to think.

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
The worst thing about being an Orlando Band was the Dementors. They were flying all over the place and they were scary and then they’d come down and they’d suck the soul out of your body, and it hurt!
Best thing is def the highly efficient and ergonomically designed I-4 highway.

Any big news to share?
I’m pregnant.

