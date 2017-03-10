UCF announces date for groundbreaking ceremony of downtown campus

click image
Photo via University of Central Florida
The University of Central Florida has taken the next step in moving the Knights into their new downtown kingdom.
According to the Orlando Business Journal
, UCF's groundbreaking ceremony for its new downtown Orlando campus will be May 11.
The ceremony will take place between 10:30-11:45 a.m. at the UCF Center for Emerging Media, located next to the new campus site.
Originally, the new campus for UCF and Valencia College students, including a new $60 million academic building, was supposed to be finished in August 2018, but UCF delayed
the opening to the fall of 2019.
"UCF Downtown is one of the largest projects in our history, and we want to ensure that our plans reflect the scope and impact it will have on Orlando," says Thad Seymour Jr., vice provost for the downtown campus, in a statement.
The UCF downtown campus will host 7,700 students
from UCF and Valencia. It will be the new home of multiple programs at UCF, including social work, human communication, digital media and game design, and legal studies.