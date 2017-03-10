Tip Jar

Friday, March 10, 2017

Scenes from the Wine Bar George dinner at Four Seasons

Posted By on Fri, Mar 10, 2017 at 3:25 PM

Last week, we shared photos from the Wine Bar George x Morimoto Asia dinner collab featuring some superlative dishes courtesy of chef Yuhi Fujinaga with wine pairings by George Miliotes.

This week Miliotes, one of 230 master sommeliers in the world, paired up with Four Seasons Orlando executive chef Fabrizio Schenardi for a five-course dinner at Ravello that left the ravenous and ravishingly attired attendees gratified and satiated. Miliotes poured seven wines, including a "badass Barbera" (his words, not mine) he paired with a succulent Barbera-braised short rib.

If you're curious as to where Miliotes will pop up next, look for him at the 4th annual Field to Feast dinner at Long & Scott Farms March 25.

Until then, check out the visuals of "An Evening with Master Sommelier George Miliotes":
click to enlarge Charcuterie and cheese board
  • Charcuterie and cheese board

click to enlarge Veal liver mousse | apple marmellata | balsamic gelatin (paired with Antinori Vermentino)
  • Veal liver mousse | apple marmellata | balsamic gelatin (paired with Antinori Vermentino)

click to enlarge Red trout and roe | fingerling potatoes | haricots verts | quail egg | pickled vinaigrette (paired with Princip Friulano and Ceretto Arneis "Blangé")
  • Red trout and roe | fingerling potatoes | haricots verts | quail egg | pickled vinaigrette (paired with Princip Friulano and Ceretto Arneis "Blangé")

click to enlarge Bucatini pasta "paglia e fieno" | gorgonzola dolce | walnut kale | sage brown butter (paired with Medici Ermete Lambrusco)
  • Bucatini pasta "paglia e fieno" | gorgonzola dolce | walnut kale | sage brown butter (paired with Medici Ermete Lambrusco)

click to enlarge Barbera wine-braised short rib | acquerello rice "budino" | golden raisin | red mustard (paired with Poderi Elia Barbera D'Asto and Castello di Bossi Chianti Classico)
  • Barbera wine-braised short rib | acquerello rice "budino" | golden raisin | red mustard (paired with Poderi Elia Barbera D'Asto and Castello di Bossi Chianti Classico)

click to enlarge Strawberry citrus granita | candied orange | warm biscotti (paired with Perlina Moscato)
  • Strawberry citrus granita | candied orange | warm biscotti (paired with Perlina Moscato)

click to enlarge Featured wines for "An Evening with George Miliotes"
  • Featured wines for "An Evening with George Miliotes"

click to enlarge Executive chef Fabrizio Schenardi and Master Sommelier George Miliotes
  • Executive chef Fabrizio Schenardi and Master Sommelier George Miliotes


