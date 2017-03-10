Bloggytown

Friday, March 10, 2017

Please caption this photo of Marco Rubio and Rick Scott

Posted By on Fri, Mar 10, 2017 at 10:47 AM

  • Photo via SenatorRubioPress/Twitter
Yesterday, Marco Rubio's press team tweeted a photo showing the junior senator meeting with Florida Governor Rick Scott in D.C. to "repeal and replace Obamacare."

Since it is nearly impossible to look at this photo and not laugh a little bit, and it's Friday, we'd like you to caption it.

OK, while we wait, we'll get the ball rolling:

- Scott: "This is paper, you write words on these to make bills."

- Scott: "Your hands need to be at least this big to be president."

- Scott: "Sign here ... and here ... and your initials there. And OK, we're done, now you're the most hated Floridian."

