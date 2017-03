click to enlarge David Schap

Downtown Sanford hosts the eighth annual Pints ’N Paws craft beer festival this weekend. The pooch-friendly event brings together plenty of breweries, dogs and food trucks outdoors between West End Trading Co. and Celery City Craft. Proceeds help out local animal charities Dolly’s Foundation and Pet Rescue by Judy.1-6 p.m. Saturday; West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $30-$45; drinkatwestend.com