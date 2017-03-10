The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 10, 2017

The Gist

Paula Poundstone's inexplicably hilarious act comes to the Plaza Live

Posted By on Fri, Mar 10, 2017 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge MICHAEL SCHWARTZ
  • Michael Schwartz
In a lot of ways, Paula Poundstone is different than most comedians, but the most obvious one is: She’s happy. So happy, in fact, that her book The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness comes out in May, in which she talks about years of fumbling toward joy. The 30-year road veteran is best known these days for her spot on the panel of NPR game show Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me, but she never stopped doing stand-up, even as she raised almost a dozen special-needs foster children, adopting three, along with pets including at least “10 cats, a big stupid dog, two tadpoles, a bearded dragon lizard, and a bunny.” Life’s not all bearded dragons and bunnies, though; Poundstone was arrested for drunk driving with kids in the car, and temporarily lost custody while she went through rehab. But the fun of tap-dancing, she says now (seriously, look at her Twitter – she’s really into the tapping) is one of the things that keeps her on the sunny side. Expect to see some shuffling and maybe a buck-and-wing or two incorporated into her notoriously loose, famously unrehearsed and inexpressibly hilarious act Saturday at the Plaza.

7 p.m. Saturday, March 11 | The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave. | 407-228-1220 | plazaliveorlando.com | $28.50-$45

Event Details Paula Poundstone
@ The Plaza Live
425 N. Bumby Ave.
Winter Park Area
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., March 11, 7 p.m.
Comedy
Map
Location Details The Plaza Live
The Plaza Live
425 N. Bumby Ave.
Winter Park Area
Orlando, FL
407-228-1220
Music Club and Performance Space
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Paula Poundstone @ The Plaza Live

    • Sat., March 11, 7 p.m. $28.50-$45

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump's frequent Florida visits are putting the Lantana Airport out of business Read More

  2. Florida lawmakers file bill to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana statewide Read More

  3. Quit your job and become a Florida python hunter Read More

  4. 'Disney's The Little Mermaid' at the Dr. Phillips Center is the theatrical equivalent of red tide Read More

  5. Stars from 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' announced for MegaCon Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation