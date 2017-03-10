Paula Poundstone's inexplicably hilarious act comes to the Plaza Live

click to enlarge
In a lot of ways, Paula Poundstone is different than most comedians, but the most obvious one is: She’s happy. So happy, in fact, that her book The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness
comes out in May, in which she talks about years of fumbling toward joy. The 30-year road veteran is best known these days for her spot on the panel of NPR game show Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me
, but she never stopped doing stand-up, even as she raised almost a dozen special-needs foster children, adopting three, along with pets including at least “10 cats, a big stupid dog, two tadpoles, a bearded dragon lizard, and a bunny.” Life’s not all bearded dragons and bunnies, though; Poundstone was arrested for drunk driving with kids in the car, and temporarily lost custody while she went through rehab. But the fun of tap-dancing, she says now (seriously, look at her Twitter – she’s really into the tapping) is one of the things that keeps her on the sunny side. Expect to see some shuffling and maybe a buck-and-wing or two incorporated into her notoriously loose, famously unrehearsed and inexpressibly hilarious act Saturday at the Plaza.
7 p.m. Saturday, March 11 | The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave. | 407-228-1220 | plazaliveorlando.com
| $28.50-$45