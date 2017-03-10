Disney unveils new restaurants coming to Avatar Land

click image
Finally, you can eat like a giant blue alien.
Disney has revealed details about dining options coming to its Pandora: The World of Avatar expansion in Animal Kingdom.
The Satu'li Canteen
will be a fast-casual option serving up healthful dishes with whole grains, fresh vegetables and hearty proteins inspired by "international cuisine" (from the photos, there definitely seems to be an Asian-inspired influence). There will also be vegetarian options and a collection of unique beverages, says Disney.
The "Quonset-hut structure" will be a "peaceful" dining facility adorned with Na’vi art and "cultural items."
You'll also be able to quench your thirst the Pandoran way at Pongu Pongu
, a new drink stand located at the corner of Windtraders. According to Disney, a friendly expat who fell in love with Pandora decided to stay and set up shop, selling a variety of alien cocktails and beverages. The menu includes a "bioluminescent" frozen cocktail and indigenous alien beers.
-
-
Photo via The Chew on Youtube
The stand will also serve lumpia, which were sampled in a segment on ABC's daytime cooking show The Chew.
The Pandoran version of the popular Filipino street food will be pineapple-and-cream cheese spring rolls, a sweet twist on a treat usually filled with savory veggies and/or meat.
Pandora: The World of Avatar will open at Animal Kingdom on May 27.