Friday, March 10, 2017

Disney unveils new restaurants coming to Avatar Land

Posted By on Fri, Mar 10, 2017 at 12:30 PM

click image PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
Finally, you can eat like a giant blue alien.

Disney has revealed details about dining options coming to its Pandora: The World of Avatar expansion in Animal Kingdom.

The Satu'li Canteen will be a fast-casual option serving up healthful dishes with whole grains, fresh vegetables and hearty proteins inspired by "international cuisine" (from the photos, there definitely seems to be an Asian-inspired influence). There will also be vegetarian options and a collection of unique beverages, says Disney.

The "Quonset-hut structure" will be a "peaceful" dining facility adorned with Na’vi art and "cultural items."

You'll also be able to quench your thirst the Pandoran way at Pongu Pongu, a new drink stand located at the corner of Windtraders. According to Disney, a friendly expat who fell in love with Pandora decided to stay and set up shop, selling a variety of alien cocktails and beverages. The menu includes a "bioluminescent" frozen cocktail and indigenous alien beers.

click image PHOTO VIA THE CHEW ON YOUTUBE
  • Photo via The Chew on Youtube
The stand will also serve lumpia, which were sampled in a segment on ABC's daytime cooking show The Chew. The Pandoran version of the popular Filipino street food will be pineapple-and-cream cheese spring rolls, a sweet twist on a treat usually filled with savory veggies and/or meat.

Pandora: The World of Avatar will open at Animal Kingdom on May 27.

