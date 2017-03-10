Friday, March 10, 2017
Alfond Inn hosts '5 Courses, 5 Chefs, 5 Charities' dinner this Sunday
Posted
By Holly V. Kapherr
on Fri, Mar 10, 2017 at 3:25 PM
click to enlarge
-
Rob Bartlett
-
The dining room at Hamilton's Kitchen at the Alfond Inn
Five of Orlando's finest culinary ambassadors are collaborating for a charitable-giving dinner at the Alfond Inn on Sunday, starting with a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $150
.
The five chefs participating include Kathleen Blake
from the Rusty Spoon, Kevin Fonzo
from K Restaurant, Greg Ritchie
of Soco and Baoery Asian Gastropub, Jason Klingensmith
of The Alfond Inn, and Henry Salgado
, formerly of Txokos Basque Kitchen and Spanish River Grill in New Smyrna Beach.
Each of the chefs has chosen a charity to represent their course, and proceeds from ticket sales will be divided among each of these charities:
— United Against Poverty
— Growing Orlando
— National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation
— The Kevin Fonzo Foundation
— PACE Center for Girls
The dinner will be served family style (what better way to create community than by passing plates, after all). Wine and spirits will accompany the dinner, and there will be live music throughout the evening.
The Alfond Inn
300 E. New England Ave.
407-998-8090
thealfondinn.com
Tags: charity, dinners, wine, entertainment, benefits, chefs, restaurant, dining, Image