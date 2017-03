Alfond Inn hosts '5 Courses, 5 Chefs, 5 Charities' dinner this Sunday

click to enlarge Rob Bartlett

The dining room at Hamilton's Kitchen at the Alfond Inn

Five of Orlando's finest culinary ambassadors are collaborating for a charitable-giving dinner at the Alfond Inn on Sunday, starting with a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $150 The five chefs participating includefrom the Rusty Spoon,from K Restaurant,of Soco and Baoery Asian Gastropub,of The Alfond Inn, and, formerly of Txokos Basque Kitchen and Spanish River Grill in New Smyrna Beach.Each of the chefs has chosen a charity to represent their course, and proceeds from ticket sales will be divided among each of these charities:The dinner will be served family style (what better way to create community than by passing plates, after all). Wine and spirits will accompany the dinner, and there will be live music throughout the evening.300 E. New England Ave.407-998-8090