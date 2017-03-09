The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 9, 2017

The Gist

Winter Park and Maitland students among C-SPAN documentary winners

Posted By on Thu, Mar 9, 2017 at 8:06 AM

click to enlarge c-span_studentcam_competition.jpg
Thirteen high-school and middle-school students from Winter Park and Maitland have won prizes in C-SPAN’s 2017 national StudentCam competition.

Students were asked to create short documentary films answering the question: “What is the most urgent issue for the new president and Congress to address in 2017?”

The annual contest received a record 2,903 submissions from more than 5,600 students around the country this year, with a total of 150 films and 321 students being honored.

The most popular topics this year were equality (including police brutality, racial and gender discrimination, and women's rights), the economy and the environment.

Sydney Plastow and Sophie Freid won third prize and will receive $750 for their documentary, "The American Dream." Christina Spain, Chelsea Wilck and Amanda Belawski won third prize and will receive $750 for their documentary, "Climate Change: The Rising Debate." Walker Simasek and Clay DeHart won third prize and will receive $750 for their documentary, "Gun Control vs. Gun Rights." Zoe Heafner and Abigail Marcil won honorable mention and will receive $250 for their documentary, "Women in the Workplace." Tatum Homer-Dibble, Lauren Hughes and Emme Santos won honorable mention and will receive $250 for their documentary, "Tapping the Wage Gap." Maitland Middle School student Georgia Bernbaum won honorable mention and will receive $250 for her documentary, "The 52 Percent," about women's rights.

Visit StudentCam.org to view the winning entries, which may be used with attribution to C-SPAN.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida lawmakers file bill to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana statewide Read More

  2. Trump's frequent Florida visits are putting the Lantana Airport out of business Read More

  3. 'Disney's The Little Mermaid' at the Dr. Phillips Center is the theatrical equivalent of red tide Read More

  4. The Orlando tourist district is about to get a huge new shopping center, and possibly a new I-4 interchange Read More

  5. Of course there's a backstory to Universal's Volcano Bay Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation