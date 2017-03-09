click to enlarge
Thirteen high-school and middle-school students from Winter Park and Maitland have won prizes in C-SPAN’s 2017 national StudentCam competition.
Students were asked to create short documentary films answering the question: “What is the most urgent issue for the new president and Congress to address in 2017?”
The annual contest received a record 2,903 submissions from more than 5,600 students around the country this year, with a total of 150 films and 321 students being honored.
The most popular topics this year were equality (including police brutality, racial and gender discrimination, and women's rights), the economy and the environment.
Sydney Plastow and Sophie Freid won third prize and will receive $750 for their documentary, "The American Dream."
Christina Spain, Chelsea Wilck and Amanda Belawski won third prize and will receive $750 for their documentary, "Climate Change: The Rising Debate."
Walker Simasek and Clay DeHart won third prize and will receive $750 for their documentary, "Gun Control vs. Gun Rights."
Zoe Heafner and Abigail Marcil won honorable mention and will receive $250 for their documentary, "Women in the Workplace."
Tatum Homer-Dibble, Lauren Hughes and Emme Santos won honorable mention and will receive $250 for their documentary, "Tapping the Wage Gap."
Maitland Middle School student Georgia Bernbaum won honorable mention and will receive $250 for her documentary, "The 52 Percent,"
about women's rights.
Visit StudentCam.org
to view the winning entries, which may be used with attribution to C-SPAN.