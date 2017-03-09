The Gist

Thursday, March 9, 2017

The Gist

VarieTease returns to the Venue with a timely show with a little totalitarian flavor

Posted By on Thu, Mar 9, 2017 at 9:00 AM

Blue Star’s VarieTease has been transporting audiences to new worlds through daring themes and sensual choreography for years. But now, this ballet-trained burlesque star is stepping in another direction, one with a bit more totalitarian flavor. Running only four shows, Stolen Thieves: A New World Order features five characters that struggle with the balance between good and evil, what’s right and wrong, in an effort to get back what they’ve lost at the hands of others. In today’s political climate, with power struggles dominating the news cycle, it might ring a few bells. But the show’s ultimate message, one we all have to face, is just how far would you go to reclaim what’s yours?

7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 10-11 | The Venue, 511 Virginia Drive | 407-412-6895 | thevenueorlando.com | $18-$22
