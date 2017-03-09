Sing Along With 'The Muppet Movie' at Ibex Puppetry's special interactive screening

click to enlarge
Though ABC’s short-lived reboot, The Muppets
, may have fizzled out last year, the one thing we did learn from the Office
-aping sitcom was that the Muppets really don’t need to be updated. Kermit, Miss Piggy and the rest of the gang are at their best having wacky misadventures, usually in the pursuit of saving a theater from going under. This special presentation from Heather Henson’s Ibex Puppetry uses the best Muppet vehicle, 1979’s The Muppet Movie
, as a springboard for an interactive experience somewhat akin to the beloved MuppetVision 3D
show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Ibex uses live music, puppetry, shadow-acting and creative kites to bring the road-trip origin story of the Muppets to life. Plus, you’ll get to sing along with the Muppets to the classic soundtrack. Try not to tear up during “Rainbow Connection.”
7 p.m. Friday, 1 & 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, March 10-12 | The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive | 407-704-6261 | abbeyorlando.com
| $25 (includes prop bag)