The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 9, 2017

The Gist

Sing Along With 'The Muppet Movie' at Ibex Puppetry's special interactive screening

Posted By on Thu, Mar 9, 2017 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_sing_along_with_the_muppet_movie_-_march_10-12.jpg
Though ABC’s short-lived reboot, The Muppets, may have fizzled out last year, the one thing we did learn from the Office-aping sitcom was that the Muppets really don’t need to be updated. Kermit, Miss Piggy and the rest of the gang are at their best having wacky misadventures, usually in the pursuit of saving a theater from going under. This special presentation from Heather Henson’s Ibex Puppetry uses the best Muppet vehicle, 1979’s The Muppet Movie, as a springboard for an interactive experience somewhat akin to the beloved MuppetVision 3D show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Ibex uses live music, puppetry, shadow-acting and creative kites to bring the road-trip origin story of the Muppets to life. Plus, you’ll get to sing along with the Muppets to the classic soundtrack. Try not to tear up during “Rainbow Connection.”

7 p.m. Friday, 1 & 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, March 10-12 | The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive | 407-704-6261 | abbeyorlando.com | $25 (includes prop bag)
Event Details Sing Along With The Muppet Movie
@ The Abbey
100 S. Eola Drive
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., March 10, 7 p.m., Sat., March 11, 1 & 7 p.m. and Sun., March 12, 1 p.m.
Film
Map
Location Details The Abbey
100 S. Eola Drive
Downtown
Orlando, FL
407-704-6261
Music Club and Performance Space
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Sing Along With The Muppet Movie @ The Abbey

    • Fri., March 10, 7 p.m., Sat., March 11, 1 & 7 p.m. and Sun., March 12, 1 p.m. $25

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump's frequent Florida visits are putting the Lantana Airport out of business Read More

  2. 'Disney's The Little Mermaid' at the Dr. Phillips Center is the theatrical equivalent of red tide Read More

  3. Torque brings drum & bass veteran DJ Rap to Native Social Bar Read More

  4. Florida lawmakers file bill to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana statewide Read More

  5. Skeletons found under Florida wine shop could be some of America's first European settlers Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation