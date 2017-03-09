Thursday, March 9, 2017
Reggaeton star Maluma to play the House of Blues tonight
By Matthew Moyer
Mar 9, 2017
Photo via Maluma/Facebook
Colombian triple threat singer/songwriter/producer Maluma
perfected a romantic pop/reggaeton hybrid and is playing Orlando tonight on his "Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy" (!) tour.
Maluma plays the House of Blues tonight
at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available here
