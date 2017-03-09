The Heard

Thursday, March 9, 2017

Reggaeton star Maluma to play the House of Blues tonight

Posted By on Thu, Mar 9, 2017 at 12:27 PM

click image PHOTO VIA MALUMA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Maluma/Facebook
Colombian triple threat singer/songwriter/producer Maluma perfected a romantic pop/reggaeton hybrid and is playing Orlando tonight on his "Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy" (!) tour.

Maluma plays the House of Blues tonight at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available here.

  • Staff Pick
    Maluma @ House of Blues

    • Thu., March 9, 7:30 p.m. $57.50

