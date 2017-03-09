Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 9, 2017

Bloggytown

Quit your job and become a Florida python hunter

Posted By on Thu, Mar 9, 2017 at 2:54 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY CHAD SPARKES/FLICKR
  • Photo by Chad Sparkes/Flickr
What if instead of tracking down sales leads or TPS reports, you're wading through a swamp, knife in hand, hunting big-ass snakes for cold hard cash?

The bigger the snake, the bigger the bounty.

The South Florida Water Management District is looking to hire 25 capable snake hunters for a 60-day pilot program aimed at removing non-native Burmese pythons from state-owned land.

Anyone lucky enough to get this amazing job will be given access to python-infested lands, a minimum wage salary, and $50 for every snake killed. Alos, special bonuses will be given to for any snakes brought in over 4-feet in length, and any snake nests you can destroy.

Time to freshen up your snake hunting resume.

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida lawmakers file bill to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana statewide Read More

  2. Trump's frequent Florida visits are putting the Lantana Airport out of business Read More

  3. 'Disney's The Little Mermaid' at the Dr. Phillips Center is the theatrical equivalent of red tide Read More

  4. Horseshoe crab mating season is here, and the FWC wants your photos Read More

  5. Orlando's first medical marijuana dispensary slated to open in Ivanhoe Village Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation