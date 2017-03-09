Quit your job and become a Florida python hunter

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Chad Sparkes/Flickr
What if instead of tracking down sales leads or TPS reports, you're wading through a swamp, knife in hand, hunting big-ass snakes for cold hard cash?
The bigger the snake, the bigger the bounty.
The South Florida Water Management District is looking to hire 25 capable snake hunters for a 60-day pilot program
aimed at removing non-native Burmese pythons from state-owned land.
Anyone lucky enough to get this amazing job will be given access to python-infested lands, a minimum wage salary, and $50 for every snake killed. Alos, special bonuses will be given to for any snakes brought in over 4-feet in length, and any snake nests you can destroy.
Time to freshen up your snake hunting resume.