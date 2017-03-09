The Heard

Thursday, March 9, 2017

Local indie group the Pauses tapped to open for Weezer in May

Posted By on Thu, Mar 9, 2017 at 4:42 PM

click image PHOTO BY JEN CRAY
  • Photo by Jen Cray
Orlando indie trio the Pauses have been tapped by '90s alternative rock hitmakers Weezer to open for them at a big show in St. Augustine this May, and as you can imagine, for a band like the Pauses, it's a dream come true.

Pauses vocalist/bassist Tierney Tough told OW: "The wonderful folks at the St. Augustine Amphitheater asked us out of the blue if we would be interested in opening [for Weezer]. I was driving to work when I got a text that said 'check your email', and dangerously took my eyes off of the road to see what it was all about. My hands started shaking as I read that we were confirmed by the band, and then I let out the longest, happiest scream ever. After pulling over, of course! It still doesn't feel real."

The Pauses support Weezer at the St. Augustine Ampitheatre on Thursday, May 4 at 67 p.m. Tickets are running $44-$79.50 and can be purchased here.

