Local indie group the Pauses tapped to open for Weezer in May

Pauses vocalist/bassist Tierney Tough told OW: "The wonderful folks at the St. Augustine Amphitheater asked us out of the blue if we would be interested in opening [for Weezer]. I was driving to work when I got a text that said 'check your email', and dangerously took my eyes off of the road to see what it was all about. My hands started shaking as I read that we were confirmed by the band, and then I let out the longest, happiest scream ever. After pulling over, of course! It still doesn't feel real."