Local indie group the Pauses tapped to open for Weezer in May

Orlando indie trio the Pauses have been tapped by '90s alternative rock hitmakers Weezer to open for them at a big show in St. Augustine this May , and as you can imagine, for a band like the Pauses, it's a dream come true.Pauses vocalist/bassist Tierney Tough told"The wonderful folks at the St. Augustine Amphitheater asked us out of the blue if we would be interested in opening [for Weezer]. I was driving to work when I got a text that said 'check your email', and dangerously took my eyes off of the road to see what it was all about. My hands started shaking as I read that we were confirmed by the band, and then I let out the longest, happiest scream ever. After pulling over, of course! It still doesn't feel real." The Pauses support Weezer at the St. Augustine Ampitheatre on Thursday, May 4 at 67 p.m. Tickets are running $44-$79.50 and can be purchased here