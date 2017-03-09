Booking upstarts Ugly Orange bring Tampa's FayRoy to Henao for an album release show

click to enlarge
With the recent, unwelcome news that a certain local venue has maybe, possibly fallen in the line of duty, the search for new, alternative, safe spaces for shows takes on a bit more of a hint of urgency. To that end, it’s heartening to see that upstart bookers Ugly Orange are throwing their first show at the Henao Contemporary Center on Edgewater Drive this Friday. Ugly Orange tests the gallery show waters – a natural fit for a promoting outfit that regularly merges visual and sonic expression – with an album release party for Tampa’s haunted pop ensemble FayRoy. The new album, Heaven at Twenty-Seven, expands their sound ever outward, flirting with more baroque arrangements and thoughtful lyrical schemes/themes. Local sonic support comes from indie-shoegaze outfit Transcendental Telecom and the always-surprising This Heat-style vibes of young’uns RV. Art music for art people.
with Transcendental Telecom, RV | 9 p.m. Friday, March 10 | Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive | henaocenter.com
| $5