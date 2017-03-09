29 free shows happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, March 8
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth
Photo via Raspberry Pie/Facebook
Raspberry Pie
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I
10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
Thursday, March 9
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Apache Resistance
9 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Friday, March 10
Floorplay: Frankie Alex & Trini D.
10 pm at Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St.
Carolina Reese Friday 9:30 pm; Little Fish Huge Pond, 401 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; free; 407-221-1499.
Dizzlephunk
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Hey Angeline, BoxWine Blackout
9 pm at Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave.
Jestelle
5 pm at Vanbarry's Public House, 4120 S. Orange Ave.
Robert Bidney
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Saturday, March 11
Beers of a Tyrant: Drew Yardis & Lyndsay Stephan, Don Bear, the Whiskey Sharts, Tears of a Tyrant
9 pm at Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave.
The Cook Trio
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Hard to Port Saturday 7:30 pm at Wop's Hops, 419 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Melissa Crispo
8 pm; Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
The Oak Hill Drifters, Pickens Ivey
9:30 pm at Little Fish Huge Pond, 401 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Raspberry Pie, Blonk, Jupiter Groove, DJ Spec
7 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Robert Bidney
8 pm at Natura Coffee & Tea, 12078 Collegiate Way.
Ryan Zimmerman
9 pm at Bombshell's Tavern, 5405 Edgewater Drive.
Sunday, March 12
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540.
GWADCIP$
9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave
Monday, March 13
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Jazz Meets Motown
8 pm at The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive.
The In-Between Series: Russell Parker
7 pm at The Gallery at Avalon Island, 39 S. Magnolia Ave.
Meiuuswe
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Oriented Music Group Monday Funk Jam
9 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Tuesday, March 14
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Vellamo
6:30 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.