Wednesday, March 8, 2017

29 free shows happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Mar 8, 2017 at 7:28 AM

click image Raspberry Pie - PHOTO VIA RASPBERRY PIE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Raspberry Pie/Facebook
  • Raspberry Pie
Wednesday, March 8
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I 10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.

Thursday, March 9
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Apache Resistance 9 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.

Friday, March 10
Floorplay: Frankie Alex & Trini D. 10 pm at Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St.
Carolina Reese Friday 9:30 pm; Little Fish Huge Pond, 401 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; free; 407-221-1499.
Dizzlephunk 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Hey Angeline, BoxWine Blackout 9 pm at Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave.
Jestelle 5 pm at Vanbarry's Public House, 4120 S. Orange Ave.
Robert Bidney 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.

Saturday, March 11
Beers of a Tyrant: Drew Yardis & Lyndsay Stephan, Don Bear, the Whiskey Sharts, Tears of a Tyrant 9 pm at Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave.
The Cook Trio 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Hard to Port Saturday 7:30 pm at Wop's Hops, 419 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Melissa Crispo 8 pm; Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
The Oak Hill Drifters, Pickens Ivey 9:30 pm at Little Fish Huge Pond, 401 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Raspberry Pie, Blonk, Jupiter Groove, DJ Spec 7 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Robert Bidney 8 pm at Natura Coffee & Tea, 12078 Collegiate Way.
Ryan Zimmerman 9 pm at Bombshell's Tavern, 5405 Edgewater Drive.

Sunday, March 12
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540.
GWADCIP$ 9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave

Monday, March 13
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Jazz Meets Motown 8 pm at The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive.
The In-Between Series: Russell Parker 7 pm at The Gallery at Avalon Island, 39 S. Magnolia Ave.
Meiuuswe 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Oriented Music Group Monday Funk Jam 9 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.

Tuesday, March 14
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Vellamo 6:30 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.

