The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

The Gist

WMFE and StoryCorps host a panel with Pulse survivors, first responders and others this week

Posted By on Wed, Mar 8, 2017 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JEREMY REPER
  • Photo by Jeremy Reper
The feeling of losing a loved one, especially to murder, can be hard to talk about immediately. We saw that in Orlando after the massacre that killed 49 people at the gay nightclub Pulse. Some wanted to talk about their loved ones and tell their stories in front of news cameras right away. A few people, afraid after the world had shown them terror, hid inside their homes for days – sometimes even for months. Others were too heartbroken to talk. Consequently, not every story was told as the media covered Pulse in the weeks after June 12, 2016. Almost nine months after the tragedy, the community has an opportunity to change that. StoryCorps, a New York-based project that travels the country recording and sharing American stories, is working with WMFE 90.7 FM this week in Orlando to preserve the stories of people directly impacted by the massacre along with stories from the broader Central Florida region. The “Taking Your Pulse” project has set up several spaces around town to participate in the collection, or you can do it directly from your phone using the StoryCorps mobile app. The project’s main event is a community conversation at the hospital where many of the victims and survivors were taken. WMFE’s Matthew Peddie hosts a panel with survivors, first responders, doctors, nurses, LGBTQ and Latinx community leaders, and city officials, including Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orlando Police Chief John Mina. Granted, it’s still hard for some to talk about Pulse without getting a lump in their throats, but this project helps honor victims’ legacies and is a definite step on the path of healing.

7 p.m. Thursday, March 9 | Orlando Regional Medical Center, 52 W. Underwood St. | wmfe.org | free
Location Details Orlando Regional Medical Center
1414 S. Orange Ave.
Winter Park Area
Orlando, FL
(841) 511-1
Doctor's Office
Map
Event Details Taking Your Pulse Town Hall
@ Orlando Regional Medical Center
1414 S. Orange Ave.
Winter Park Area
Orlando, FL
When: Thu., March 9, 7 p.m.
Civics
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    Taking Your Pulse Town Hall @ Orlando Regional Medical Center

    • Thu., March 9, 7 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Two sleepy guys are taking a nap on the roof of Orlando City Hall right now Read More

  2. Skeletons found under Florida wine shop could be some of America's first European settlers Read More

  3. Trump's frequent Florida visits are putting the Lantana Airport out of business Read More

  4. This 1986 news brief on 'rowdy' spring breakers at Daytona Beach belongs in a museum Read More

  5. Trump reportedly wants to slash NOAA's hurricane-tracking satellite funding Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation