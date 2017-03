click to enlarge Image via Facebook

The Orlando chapter of Nerd Nite celebrates four years of existence this week at the Abbey. The informal lecture series encourages science-minded laypeople to gather, drink and listen to entertaining lectures about a variety of topics. This anniversary show features presentations like “Amazon Web Services Explained Through Politics and Shitty Pop Culture,” “Amendments: Using the Constitution to Fight the Apocalypse” and “Automatic Robot Scientists.”7 p.m. Thursday; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $10 suggested donation;