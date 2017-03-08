Tip Jar

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Jacksonville's Bold City Brewery gets a spotlight at Harry's Brewmaster Series at Rosen Centre

Posted By on Wed, Mar 8, 2017 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge Harry's Poolside Bar & Grill - IMAGE VIA FACEBOOK
  • Image via Facebook
  • Harry's Poolside Bar & Grill
Harry’s Poolside Bar & Grill at the Rosen Centre Hotel invites brewmaster Brian Miller of Jacksonville’s Bold City Brewing down for a six-course dinner that’s actually kind of affordable. Chef Tello Luna’s menu – which features courses like a salmon tartare tostada, pan-seared sea bass, and coffee-and-chile-crusted filet mignon – gets paired with a selection of beers like Killer Whale Cream Ale, 1901 Roasted Red Ale and a special batch of Duke’s Cold Nose Brown Ale aged in rum barrels. Reservations required.

6:30 p.m. Thursday; Rosen Centre Hotel, 9840 International Drive; $55; 407-270-3913; harryspoolside.com
