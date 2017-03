Ho99o9's first national tour for upcoming debut LP includes secret Orlando show

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Ho99o9 at Spacebar

click to enlarge United States of Horror

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Ho99o9 at Spacebar

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Ho99o9 at Spacebar

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Ho99o9 at Spacebar

With total onstage insanity and fierce word of mouth, noise-punk-rap actare one of the preeminentin the underground right now. And they're about to finally drop their debut album - with the zeitgeist-capturing title ofon May 5. For it, they'll be embarking on their first national tour that includes an(June 9).Being included on the itinerary alongside all the prime U.S. cities would be treat enough. But, because their manager (Mike Feinberg) is athe Orlando date is going to be a specialDetails are effectively nil at this point, but the Orlando debut that Feinberg arranged last fall should be an omen of the kind of excitement this will entail. Yes, sick.