English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has been impossible to miss lately - from performing at this year's Grammy's (and taking home a Song of the Year award) to live performances on the Today Show to chart ubiquity - but now Orlando fans will get a chance to see the man live as he's announced an Orlando tour stop for his upcoming world tour this summer. Ed Sheeran plays the Amway Center on Thursday, August 31 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on March 17 at 10 a.m. for $36.50 - $86.50.