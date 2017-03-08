Bloggytown

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

'Day Without a Woman' strike organizers will hold vigil at Lake Eola tonight

Posted By on Wed, Mar 8, 2017 at 1:41 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOEY ROULETTE
  • Photo by Joey Roulette
After a day of refusing to do paid and unpaid labor, the organizers of the "Day Without a Woman" strike in Orlando will be holding a candlelight vigil at Lake Eola Park on Wednesday night.

Activists with the Women's March on Washington organized the event to coincide with International Women's Day. Women across the world were encouraged to take the day off from work, avoid shopping at most businesses and wear red in solidarity with other women.

The vigil at Lake Eola Park will start at 6:15 p.m. Organizers say the peaceful rally will honor all women and gender non-conforming people who have been subject to hate crimes, domestic violence, sexual abuse, workplace violence and harassment and other forms of systemic oppression.

"We mourn for those among us, those who have come before us, and those who will come after us who are subject to violence, exploitation and marginalization merely for being who they are," the vigil's Facebook page says. "Together we can light up the night with our hope, our grief and our love."

Some LED candles will be provided, but organizers suggest you bring your own. People at the rally will also be collecting canned food and other essentials for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida to support Central Florida families in need. For a list of needed items and more information, visit the vigil's event page here.

