The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

The Heard

Watch these Orlando City fans sing 'Move B*tch' to NYCFC defender

Posted By on Tue, Mar 7, 2017 at 12:58 PM


During Orlando City's Sunday home opener, NYCFC defender Maxime Chanot seemed to flop anytime there was a light breeze.

So, naturally, roughly 25 thousand fans began singing the hit Ludacris single "Move Bitch."

If you're unfamiliar with the chorus, it goes like this:
Move bitch, get out the way
Get out the way bitch, get out the way
Move bitch, get out the way
Get out the way bitch, get out the way
This is actually very very good for soccer. We need less flopping and more Luda.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump's frequent Florida visits are putting the Lantana Airport out of business Read More

  2. The Orlando tourist district is about to get a huge new shopping center, and possibly a new I-4 interchange Read More

  3. Get breakfast for lunch or dinner free today at IHOP Read More

  4. Cirque du Soleil's 'La Nouba' will have its final show at Disney Springs this December Read More

  5. Strong weekend winds bring Portuguese man-of-wars to Florida beaches Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation