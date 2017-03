Watch these Orlando City fans sing 'Move B*tch' to NYCFC defender

Move bitch, get out the way

Get out the way bitch, get out the way

Move bitch, get out the way

Get out the way bitch, get out the way

During Orlando City's Sunday home opener, NYCFC defender Maxime Chanot seemed to flop anytime there was a light breeze.So, naturally, roughly 25 thousand fans began singing the hit Ludacris single " Move Bitch ."If you're unfamiliar with the chorus, it goes like this:This is actually very very good for soccer. We need less flopping and more Luda.