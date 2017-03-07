Tuesday, March 7, 2017
Watch these Orlando City fans sing 'Move B*tch' to NYCFC defender
During Orlando City's Sunday home opener, NYCFC defender Maxime Chanot seemed to flop anytime there was a light breeze.
So, naturally, roughly 25 thousand fans began singing the hit Ludacris single "Move Bitch
."
If you're unfamiliar with the chorus, it goes like this:
Move bitch, get out the way
Get out the way bitch, get out the way
Move bitch, get out the way
Get out the way bitch, get out the way
This is actually very very good for soccer. We need less flopping and more Luda.
