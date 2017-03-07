Bloggytown

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Two sleepy guys are taking a nap on the roof of Orlando City Hall right now

Posted By on Tue, Mar 7, 2017 at 3:43 PM

Because there really isn't any other decent place to take a nap downtown, two very sleepy guys are taking a big ole nap on the roof of Orlando City Hall right now.

Lucky.

We'll update this story when we have more information, or if they don't wake up.

