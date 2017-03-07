The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

The Heard

Swearin's Allison Crutchfield steps out on her own at Will's Pub

Posted By on Tue, Mar 7, 2017 at 7:30 AM

click to enlarge JESSE RIGGINS
  • Jesse Riggins
After more than a decade of throwing down in a number of bands beloved in indie rock, alternative and punk circles, guitarist-singer-songwriter Allison Crutchfield finally steps out on her own with perhaps her most intriguing and essential set of songs yet. Crutchfield came to indie renown with her pop-punk project with twin sister Kate, the churning and memorably named P.S. Elliott. Crutchfield then struck out on her own with Swearin’, releasing albums on Merge, and pitching in on Kate’s solo project, the blissful noise of Waxahatchee. As Swearin’ ground to a halt amid personal upheavals, Crutchfield rebounded with a suite of songs that mark not just a stylistic departure from previous works but also the most honest expression of her songwriting voice yet. The songs that make up Tourist in This Town are a melancholic, bruised-yet-unbroken mix of synth-pop and classic alt-rock swoons, all redolent of Blake Babies, Breeders, the Cure and Heavenly. Hearing the Tourist songs live is a chance to take in an artist at her creative peak.

with Vagabon, Wet Nurse, TV Dinner | 8 p.m. Thursday, March 9 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $10-$12

Event Details Allison Crutchfield and the Fizz, Vagabon, Wet Nurse, TV Dinner
@ Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
When: Thu., March 9, 8 p.m.
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Will's Pub
Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
4pm-2am daily
Bar/Pub and Music Club
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Allison Crutchfield and the Fizz, Vagabon, Wet Nurse, TV Dinner @ Will's Pub

    • Thu., March 9, 8 p.m. $10-$12

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Orlando tourist district is about to get a huge new shopping center, and possibly a new I-4 interchange Read More

  2. Cirque du Soleil's 'La Nouba' will have its final show at Disney Springs this December Read More

  3. Officials remove 13-foot gator from swim area at Florida spring Read More

  4. Strong weekend winds bring Portuguese man-of-wars to Florida beaches Read More

  5. Orlando judge blocks release of Pulse shooter's wife Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation