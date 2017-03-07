Swearin's Allison Crutchfield steps out on her own at Will's Pub

click to enlarge
After more than a decade of throwing down in a number of bands beloved in indie rock, alternative and punk circles, guitarist-singer-songwriter Allison Crutchfield finally steps out on her own with perhaps her most intriguing and essential set of songs yet. Crutchfield came to indie renown with her pop-punk project with twin sister Kate, the churning and memorably named P.S. Elliott. Crutchfield then struck out on her own with Swearin’, releasing albums on Merge, and pitching in on Kate’s solo project, the blissful noise of Waxahatchee. As Swearin’ ground to a halt amid personal upheavals, Crutchfield rebounded with a suite of songs that mark not just a stylistic departure from previous works but also the most honest expression of her songwriting voice yet. The songs that make up Tourist in This Town
are a melancholic, bruised-yet-unbroken mix of synth-pop and classic alt-rock swoons, all redolent of Blake Babies, Breeders, the Cure and Heavenly. Hearing the Tourist songs live is a chance to take in an artist at her creative peak.
with Vagabon, Wet Nurse, TV Dinner | 8 p.m. Thursday, March 9 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org
| $10-$12