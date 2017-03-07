Bloggytown

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Orlando's first medical marijuana dispensary slated to open in Ivanhoe Village

Posted By on Tue, Mar 7, 2017 at 3:18 PM

click image PHOTO BY UNITED STATES FISH AND WILDLIFE SERVICE VIA WIKIPEDIA
  • Photo by United States Fish and Wildlife Service via Wikipedia
Since medical marijuana has gotten the green light in Florida, the state has been slow to release details about its plans surrounding the new law, including the location of dispensaries.

One of these new dispensaries will be opening in the coming weeks at 1901 N. Orange Ave., next to White Wolf Cafe in Ivanhoe Village, reports the Orlando Sentinel.

Tara Tedrow, an attorney with Lowndes, Drosdick, Doster, Kantor & Reed, told the Sentinel the Knox Nursery Inc. retail operation will offer delivery and in-store purchases.

Knox Nursery won the state’s competition to be the medical pot grower and dispenser for the Central Florida region and already has a location open in Winter Garden. That location was limited to non-euphoric marijuana largely for the treatment of certain seizures, not the broader type voters approved in November.

Knox is one of just a handful of companies that is licensed to cultivate marijuana and sell to customers with physician's prescriptions for the medicinal drug.

Florida’s Department of Health Office of Compassionate Use keeps a list of the hundreds of physicians who have completed the training necessary to prescribe medical marijuana, which it updates weekly.

Customers must have one of these licensed doctors write them a prescription before seeking products at dispensaries like Knox.

Knox is also in the process of opening new dispensaries in Gainesville, Lake Worth, Tallahassee and the San Jose area of Jacksonville, but opening this type of business requires taking into account certain land-use and zoning ordinances.

Two proposed state bills currently making their way through the legislature would also restrict the placement of dispensaries.

