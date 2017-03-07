Tuesday, March 7, 2017
New York's Toranavox plays Punk on the Patio tonight
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Mar 7, 2017 at 1:37 PM
click image
-
Photo by William Lloyd via Toranavox/Facebook
NYC high-energy metal duo Toranavox
does less with more, and still whips up a storm of noise. Playing a Punk on the Patio
seems like a natural, but still intriguing, fit.
Tonight Punk on the Patio brings you Jump Ramp, Toranavox, and Freakazoid!
at 8 p.m. at 64 North, The cover is $5.
