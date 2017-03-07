Tip Jar

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Get breakfast for lunch or dinner free today at IHOP

Posted By on Tue, Mar 7, 2017 at 10:13 AM

PHOTO COURTESY IHOP
  • Photo courtesy IHOP
Pancakes for dinner is always a good idea, but it's even better when pancakes are free.

The marketing gods have named today, March 7, National Pancake Day, and IHOP is getting on that bus and settling into the driver's seat. Today at participating IHOP locations, you can score a free short stack of flapjacks from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. if you dine in. Some locations are extending the promotion until 10 p.m., so you slowpokes can just call to confirm before you head out.

In return for gratis hotcakes, IHOP is suggesting that you make a donation to their charitable partner, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals foundation, instead. Sounds fair. Since National Pancake Day began in 2006, IHOP has raised over $24 million for kids battling critical illnesses.

Find your nearest IHOP here and they'll get that griddle nice and hot for you.

