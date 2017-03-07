After 11 years, SeaWorld Orlando cans the Blue Horizons dolphin show

click image
-
Image via Daniel_Seaworld | Instagram
There have been rumors for some time regarding a new educational-based dolphin show coming to SeaWorld Orlando. SeaWorld Parks has been shifting back to a more educational focus as part of a larger attempt to recover. We know that SeaWorld will debut a new educational killer whale experience in the coming years
and they debuted a new pinniped show in 2015
, so a dolphin show is the obvious next choice for a major update.
Late last week SeaWorld confirmed
that its current dolphin show in Orlando, Blue Horizons, will be retired at the end of the month.
Blue Horizons is in its 11th year and is a highly stylized, entertainment-driven show that including acrobats, tropical birds and an original soundtrack
. The new show, Dolphin Days, will cut the acrobats and fancy sets for an educationally focused show.
SeaWorld San Diego transitioned its Blue Horizons show to Dolphin Days back in 2015
, but the Orlando version of the show, while "inspired by" the San Diego one, will be an original show with unique elements. Tropical birds, a popular element in the current show, will be featured in the new show.
The dolphin show won’t be the only place for guests to learn about dolphins at SeaWorld Orlando. A new dolphin nursery
is currently under construction and should open by this summer. It will feature multi-level viewing and new lifting floors for easier access to the dolphins.
SeaWorld is focusing on educational shows, but they are planning new entertainment
such as a new nighttime spectacular, Electric Ocean, and adding virtual reality headsets to the Kraken roller coaster.
Blue Horizons will run through the end of March with the new show, Dolphin Days, debuting April 1.