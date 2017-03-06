The Gist

Monday, March 6, 2017

Writers sound off about current events at Lil Indies' Loose Lips

Posted By on Mon, Mar 6, 2017 at 8:30 AM

click to enlarge MICHAEL GAVIN
  • Michael Gavin
With our current constitutional crisis dominating the airwaves and creating embarrassment for most Americans on a daily basis, it’s good to have an outlet for local writers to provide thoughtful, nuanced takes on the events of the past month. That’s what this monthly night, hosted by Tod Caviness, attempts to do, anyway. But with the potent drinks of Lil Indies at hand, this month’s readers – including The Drunken Odyssey’s John King and Writer’s Atelier owner Racquel Henry – can be forgiven if they end up reading a piece entitled “Top Seven Ways to Kick a President in the Dick.”

8 p.m. Tuesday; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org
