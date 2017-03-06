The Heard

Monday, March 6, 2017

The Heard

Torque brings drum & bass veteran DJ Rap to Native Social Bar

Posted By on Mon, Mar 6, 2017 at 7:30 AM

click to enlarge VIA FACEBOOK
The longest-running drum & bass night in Central Florida recently returned to Native after a few months off, and the booking is starting to get pretty impressive again. This week sees DJ Rap, a U.K. DJ and producer whose debut album, Learning Curve, sold more than 3 million copies back in 1999, back when that was a feasible thing for a drum & bass artist to do. She’s dipped a toe into dubstep territory on some recent tracks, but expect tonight to be all about skittering snares and low, nasty bass.

10 p.m. Monday; Native Social Bar, 27 W. Church St.; $10; jungala.net
