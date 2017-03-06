The Heard

Monday, March 6, 2017

The Heard

Potty Mouth revive the ghost of grunge at the Social this week

Posted By on Mon, Mar 6, 2017 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge CHRIS GUALANO
  • Chris Gualano
Potty Mouth is from the same section of Massachusetts that birthed Dinosaur Jr. and was home to a post-NYC-era Thurston Moore and Kim Gordon. And though they didn’t intentionally name their band after the seminal Bratmobile record – and their grunge pop sound is about as far from the Riot Grrl faction as you can get – their vibe is so authentically '90s that the coincidence is nothing short of kismet. Spawned from the suburbs and under no obligation to make the world a better place, Potty Mouth are a band that seems hell-bent on just having a good time, no agenda needed. As their singer-guitarist Abby Weems told the Village Voice, “It is not our job to teach the rest of the world how to not be assholes.” They bring that sunny disposition to the Social this week, along with Partybaby and Tennis System. Try not to be an asshole.

with Partybaby, Tennis System | 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thesocial.org | $12
