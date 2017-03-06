Bloggytown

Monday, March 6, 2017

Orlando judge blocks release of Pulse shooter's wife

Posted By on Mon, Mar 6, 2017 at 11:50 AM

An Orlando judge blocked the release of Noor Salman last week, overturning a ruling from a federal magistrate judge in California that would have freed Salman until her trial on charges of aiding her late husband Omar Mateen in the attack that killed 49 people at the gay nightclub Pulse.

While federal prosecutors argued Salman was a danger to the public, the federal magistrate judge found no evidence to suggest she is connected to the terrorist group ISIS or holds extremist views. The 31-year-old was supposed to be released after paying a $500,000 bail bond and stay with her uncle in Northern California with an electronic ankle monitor.

The Orlando Sentinel reports prosecutors argued before U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron that Salman should not be released because of "nature of the alleged crimes, the evidence against her and her character." Prosecutors described her as a "cold person" and said in the aftermath of the Pulse attack on June 12, she was more concerned about access to Mateen's bank accounts than the fate of her husband or victims. The Sentinel reports Salman's attorneys can appeal the latest decision until Wednesday.

Salman, who is charged with aiding and abetting Mateen, is also accused of lying to investigators. Authorities allege she went with Mateen on scouting trips to Pulse, and before the shooting, the couple spent $25,000 in credit card purchases and $5,000 in cash purchases.

