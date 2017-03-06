Monday, March 6, 2017
OneOrlando Fund will give second payout to Pulse families, survivors
By Monivette Cordeiro
The OneOrlando Fund will be handing out a second payout to Pulse victims' families and survivors of the June 12 mass shooting where 49 died at the gay nightclub.
The Orlando Sentinel
reports the payout will be coming from $1.3 million in contributions that have been donated after the fund's first deadline. The OneOrlando fund distributed $29.5 million
among 305 claims. The families of the 49 victims got $350,000 each, while 37 hospitalized survivors received anywhere from $65,000 to $300,000 depending on how many nights they spent at the hospital. More than 200 survivors also received money if they required outpatient treatment or were inside Pulse during the attack but not injured. At least five families are still in court deciding which family members will receive the funds, according to the newspaper.
The Sentinel
says the OneOrlando Fund will use the same formula to divide the remaining funds. In the second payout, victims' families will receive at least $16,000 and uninjured survivors will get $1,150 after the fund officially closes on March 31.
