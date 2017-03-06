Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 6, 2017

Bloggytown

OneOrlando Fund will give second payout to Pulse families, survivors

Posted By on Mon, Mar 6, 2017 at 2:46 PM

click to enlarge PATRICIA LOUIS NUSS BAMBACE
  • Patricia Louis Nuss Bambace
The OneOrlando Fund will be handing out a second payout to Pulse victims' families and survivors of the June 12 mass shooting where 49 died at the gay nightclub.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the payout will be coming from $1.3 million in contributions that have been donated after the fund's first deadline. The OneOrlando fund distributed $29.5 million among 305 claims. The families of the 49 victims got $350,000 each, while 37 hospitalized survivors received anywhere from $65,000 to $300,000 depending on how many nights they spent at the hospital. More than 200 survivors also received money if they required outpatient treatment or were inside Pulse during the attack but not injured. At least five families are still in court deciding which family members will receive the funds, according to the newspaper.

The Sentinel says the OneOrlando Fund will use the same formula to divide the remaining funds. In the second payout, victims' families will receive at least $16,000 and uninjured survivors will get $1,150 after the fund officially closes on March 31.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Orlando tourist district is about to get a huge new shopping center, and possibly a new I-4 interchange Read More

  2. Officials remove 13-foot gator from swim area at Florida spring Read More

  3. Universal's new Fallon attraction has a moving tribute to the late Bill Paxton Read More

  4. Orlando judge blocks release of Pulse shooter's wife Read More

  5. Warped Tour lineup to be revealed at Full Sail University event, again Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation