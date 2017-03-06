Bloggytown

Monday, March 6, 2017

Officials remove 13-foot gator from swim area at Florida spring

Posted By on Mon, Mar 6, 2017 at 12:05 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MCSO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via MCSO/Facebook
Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office were called to remove a massive gator from a swimming area at Silver Glen Springs on Saturday.

MCSO Patrol Deputy David Christmas responded to a call at around 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, about an alligator that had taken up residence in the designated swimming area at Silver Glen Springs.

According to the MCSO, Christmas called a few trappers to help with the capture of the 13-foot-long alligator.

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MCSO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via MCSO/Facebook
After a successful capture, the gator was brought ashore and taken into custody by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the swimming area is now reopened to the public.

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MCSO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via MCSO/Facebook
Last year, Marion County Parks and Recreation department had to close a swimming area at K.P. Hole because of a large "menacing" alligator.

