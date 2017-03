click image Photo via Thelma and the Sleaze/Facebook

Bluesy power-sludge guitar/drums outfit Thelma and the Sleaze not only has an incredible band name (which took us two minutes longer to grasp than it should have) but a potent sound that combines Babes in Toyland with Dead Moon. Thelma and the Sleaze play in the company of the (equally creatively named) Whiskey Sharts, Milka and CHEW tonight at Will's Pub at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5.