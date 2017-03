Funky Buddha Brewery co-hosts brunch at WOB Downtown this Saturday

Photo via World of Beer/Facebook



Floridian Hefeweisen paired with cheesy Florentine quiche



Butta Cup Imperial Brown Ale with peanut butter-stuffed pancakes



Hop Stimulator Double IPA with DIP-infused sausage



Pineapple Beach Blonde Ale with fruit parfait



I'm So Excited. I'm So Scared. Imperial Coffee Porter with bacon-infused, espresso-dusted cinnamon rolls.



Beer-pairing dinners have been around a while, but World of Beer Downtown is pioneering the beer-paired brunch this weekend for just $25 per person For the price of admission, you'll get five courses paired with five brews from Funky Buddha Brewery in Fort Lauderdale Funky Buddha is famous for their food-forward beers, like Sweet Potato Casserole brown ale, Strawberry Shortcake lager and Maple Bacon Coffee Porter, which is released every January to a sell-out crowd at the brewery down south.The brunch this weekend will feature five specialty brunch dishes not normally on the menu for WOB's mid-morning meal, paired with these beers.Cacao-infused Nib Smuggler and the famous Sweet Potato Casserole brown will also be on tap for the event.431 E. Central Blvd.407-270-5541