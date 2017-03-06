Cirque du Soleil's 'La Nouba' will have its final show at Disney Springs this December

click to enlarge
Cirque du Soleil
will produce the last of its nearly 9,000 performances of La Nouba
at Disney Springs (formerly Disney Downtown) on Dec. 31.
Since it debuted in 1998, La Nouba
has created humorous and awe-provoking experiences for more than 10 million visitors, entertaining with dancing, gymnastics and clown-infused performances.
"We're incredibly proud of the success that La Nouba
has had for nearly two decades," said Jerry Nadal, senior vice president of the Resident Shows Division for Cirque du Soleil. “We want to thank Walt Disney World Resort for a wonderful run over the years. We look forward to announcing what’s next.”
There are 10 months remaining for this captivating show, so tourists and locals alike can head over to Disney Springs before this show bids Orlando "au revoir."
Cirque du Soleil did not give any reason for its departure.