Band of the Week: Transcendental Telecom

." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Transcendental Telecom
.
Transcendental Telecom are playing Friday, March 19 at Henao Contemporary Center with Fay Roy.
Just the facts:
Who's in the band?
Joey Davoli - Keyboards, Vocals
Nicole Dvorak - Drums
Justin Martin - Bass
Bryan Sherbrook - Saxophone
Spencer Tricker - Vocals, Guitar
When did the band form?
Spencer (vocals, guitar) and Shomik (guitar) have been in various bands together since they met in high school. Transcendental Telecom originated as a recording project in 2013. We started playing shows in early 2014.
Currently available releases:
Our debut LP, Etherise
, came out last summer.
Websites:
Describe your sound in five words:
Get down, it’s Saturday night.
Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
It’s a tie. Opening for Speedy Ortiz and Hop Along at the Social last May was a thrill. We also played a show literally inside a kitchen in a tiny upstairs space at the Silent Barn in Brooklyn last June. That was with two amazing NYC bands, Very Fresh and Railings. There were a few old friends in the crowd and it was just a great atmosphere. Super fun, very sweaty.
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
We love playing with Zap Dragon. Thrift House are also a blast.
What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
Hard to say. We’ve recently overhauled our sound quite a bit. Some members moved on and that kind of coincided with a new direction, sonically. We used to be more of a ‘90s rock/shoegaze band. Now we’re more R&B/soul-influenced. It’s a sexier sound, we think.
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
A small scene breeds a certain camaraderie. It feels good to go to shows and watch your friends make great music. The downside is that you play the same venues a lot and there’s the problem of getting your music to new people. That’s why we try to tour whenever we get a chance.
Any big news to share?
We’re getting ready to release a new single in the next few weeks. That’ll be released online through bandcamp, soundcloud, and spotify. We’re also psyched to be part of Body Talk’s Contact Music Festival next month.