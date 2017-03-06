The Heard

Monday, March 6, 2017

The Heard

Band of the Week: Transcendental Telecom

Posted By on Mon, Mar 6, 2017 at 10:30 AM

click to enlarge transcendentaltelecom-7.jpeg

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Transcendental Telecom.

Transcendental Telecom are playing Friday, March 19 at Henao Contemporary Center with Fay Roy.

Just the facts:

Who's in the band?
Joey Davoli - Keyboards, Vocals
Nicole Dvorak - Drums
Justin Martin - Bass
Bryan Sherbrook - Saxophone
Spencer Tricker - Vocals, Guitar

When did the band form?
Spencer (vocals, guitar) and Shomik (guitar) have been in various bands together since they met in high school. Transcendental Telecom originated as a recording project in 2013. We started playing shows in early 2014.

Currently available releases:
Our debut LP, Etherise, came out last summer.


Websites:
Facebook
Instagram

Describe your sound in five words:
Get down, it’s Saturday night.

Five questions:

What has been your most memorable show so far?
It’s a tie. Opening for Speedy Ortiz and Hop Along at the Social last May was a thrill. We also played a show literally inside a kitchen in a tiny upstairs space at the Silent Barn in Brooklyn last June. That was with two amazing NYC bands, Very Fresh and Railings. There were a few old friends in the crowd and it was just a great atmosphere. Super fun, very sweaty.

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
We love playing with Zap Dragon. Thrift House are also a blast.

What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
Hard to say. We’ve recently overhauled our sound quite a bit. Some members moved on and that kind of coincided with a new direction, sonically. We used to be more of a ‘90s rock/shoegaze band. Now we’re more R&B/soul-influenced. It’s a sexier sound, we think.

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
A small scene breeds a certain camaraderie. It feels good to go to shows and watch your friends make great music. The downside is that you play the same venues a lot and there’s the problem of getting your music to new people. That’s why we try to tour whenever we get a chance.

Any big news to share?
We’re getting ready to release a new single in the next few weeks. That’ll be released online through bandcamp, soundcloud, and spotify. We’re also psyched to be part of Body Talk’s Contact Music Festival next month.

