Band of the Week: Transcendental Telecom

Just the facts:

Five questions:



Joey Davoli - Keyboards, Vocals
Nicole Dvorak - Drums
Justin Martin - Bass
Bryan Sherbrook - Saxophone
Spencer Tricker - Vocals, Guitar

Spencer (vocals, guitar) and Shomik (guitar) have been in various bands together since they met in high school. Transcendental Telecom originated as a recording project in 2013. We started playing shows in early 2014.

Our debut LP came out last summer.

Get down, it's Saturday night.

It's a tie. Opening for Speedy Ortiz and Hop Along at the Social last May was a thrill. We also played a show literally inside a kitchen in a tiny upstairs space at the Silent Barn in Brooklyn last June. That was with two amazing NYC bands, Very Fresh and Railings. There were a few old friends in the crowd and it was just a great atmosphere. Super fun, very sweaty.

We love playing with Zap Dragon. Thrift House are also a blast.

Hard to say. We've recently overhauled our sound quite a bit. Some members moved on and that kind of coincided with a new direction, sonically. We used to be more of a '90s rock/shoegaze band. Now we're more R&B/soul-influenced. It's a sexier sound, we think.

A small scene breeds a certain camaraderie. It feels good to go to shows and watch your friends make great music. The downside is that you play the same venues a lot and there's the problem of getting your music to new people. That's why we try to tour whenever we get a chance.

We're getting ready to release a new single in the next few weeks. That'll be released online through bandcamp, soundcloud, and spotify. We're also psyched to be part of Body Talk's Contact Music Festival next month.