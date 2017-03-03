Friday, March 3, 2017
Welcome to Atlanta
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Fri, Mar 3, 2017 at 10:22 AM
Since the White House can't seem to tell the difference between Atlanta and Orlando
, we would like to welcome you, Donald Trump, to the great city of
Orlando
Atlanta.
As Mayor Buddy Dyer would say
, "You probably know
Orlando
Atlanta for its world-class theme parks and attractions, but you may not know the other half of it. From our professional sports, high-tech and emerging medical industries to our vibrant arts community, there is something for everyone.
"Enjoy your visit to
Orlando
Atlanta."
And remember, since you have yet to visit the gay nightclub Pulse
, don't worry about it. You're in Atlanta.
Tags: Trump, Atlanta, Sean Spicer, Image