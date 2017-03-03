Bloggytown

Friday, March 3, 2017

Welcome to Atlanta

Posted By on Fri, Mar 3, 2017 at 10:22 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MARISSA MAHONEY
  • Photo by Marissa Mahoney
Since the White House can't seem to tell the difference between Atlanta and Orlando, we would like to welcome you, Donald Trump, to the great city of Orlando Atlanta.

As Mayor Buddy Dyer would say, "You probably know Orlando Atlanta for its world-class theme parks and attractions, but you may not know the other half of it. From our professional sports, high-tech and emerging medical industries to our vibrant arts community, there is something for everyone.

"Enjoy your visit to Orlando Atlanta."

And remember, since you have yet to visit the gay nightclub Pulse, don't worry about it. You're in Atlanta.

