Friday, March 3, 2017

Watch this gator drag a big dead fish across a Florida golf course

Posted By on Fri, Mar 3, 2017 at 11:21 AM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA FACEBOOK
  • Screengrab via Facebook
Gators and golf courses seem to go hand-in-hand in Florida, so it's not surprising to see one of the scaly reptiles strolling between a few holes.
However, usually they're not carrying their lunch.

A Pinellas County woman and her husband spotted a gator carting a massive fish across the course while playing a round of golf on Thursday, March 2, reports Fox 13.

Norma Respess was at Seven Springs Golf and Country Club when she spotted the reptile carrying its meal, which was almost as big as the gator itself. So, she did what any sensible person would and whipped out her phone to record this bizarre event.

"That's amazing, I've never seen that before," Respess can be heard saying on the video.

Golfers in carts watched as the alligator sauntered across a path and into a water hazard, away from prying eyes and probably asking itself where a gator can get a little peace and quiet in this dang state.

Gator Crossing

Just another day at Seven Springs Golf Course! You just gotta love Florida! Thanks to Norma Respess for sharing!!

Posted by Denis Phillips on Thursday, March 2, 2017

